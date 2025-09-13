Left Menu

IFC’s $500M Boost to Iraq's Energy Sector

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank signed a $500 million investment contract with Iraq's Basrah Gas Co. for associated gas projects and facility developments at the Umm Qasr port.

Updated: 13-09-2025 15:23 IST
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a division of the World Bank, has committed to a $500 million investment in Iraq's Basrah Gas Co. This agreement, announced by the Iraqi state news agency, centers on the expansion of gas-associated projects and infrastructural enhancements at the substantial Umm Qasr port.

The contract aims to address Iraq's energy demands by boosting infrastructure associated with gas production. Although the Iraqi news agency reported the signing, they have not released detailed specifics regarding the nature or the expected impact of the deal.

This strategic investment is anticipated to play a vital role in advancing Iraq's energy sector, supporting the nation's developmental goals, and offering economic benefits that stem from improved energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

