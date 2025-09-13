IFC’s $500M Boost to Iraq's Energy Sector
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank signed a $500 million investment contract with Iraq's Basrah Gas Co. for associated gas projects and facility developments at the Umm Qasr port. Details of the contract were not fully disclosed by the Iraqi news agency.
- Country:
- Egypt
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a division of the World Bank, has committed to a $500 million investment in Iraq's Basrah Gas Co. This agreement, announced by the Iraqi state news agency, centers on the expansion of gas-associated projects and infrastructural enhancements at the substantial Umm Qasr port.
The contract aims to address Iraq's energy demands by boosting infrastructure associated with gas production. Although the Iraqi news agency reported the signing, they have not released detailed specifics regarding the nature or the expected impact of the deal.
This strategic investment is anticipated to play a vital role in advancing Iraq's energy sector, supporting the nation's developmental goals, and offering economic benefits that stem from improved energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IFC
- Iraq
- investment
- World Bank
- Basrah Gas
- Umm Qasr
- energy
- gas projects
- contract
- facility development
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Green Energy Revolution
Singareni Collieries Diversifies Beyond Coal, Eyes Green Energy and Critical Minerals
India's Big Bet on Coal Gasification: A Path to Sustainable Energy Transition
G. Kishan Reddy Champions Energy Security, Sports & Welfare on Jharkhand Visit
Arunachal Pradesh's Hydropower Boom: Unleashing a Clean Energy Revolution