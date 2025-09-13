Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

Skybridge Ventures LLP has made a significant move by acquiring a 24.5% stake in India Home Loan Ltd, a strategy reflecting their confidence in the long-term growth of India's affordable housing and retail financing sectors.

The Mumbai-based investment firm has purchased over 34.99 lakh shares of India Home Loan Ltd through an off-market transaction, though the exact size of the deal remains undisclosed. Based on the latest closing price, the stake is valued at Rs 14.85 crore.

Skybridge Ventures highlighted that India Home Loan Ltd has established a strong foothold in underpenetrated markets, and their investment aims to support the company's forthcoming growth phase. In FY25, India Home Finance reported revenue of Rs 13.60 crore, up from Rs 12.02 crore in FY24.

