Left Menu

Trump Calls for United NATO Front on Russian Oil Sanctions

President Donald Trump has urged NATO nations to collectively impose fresh energy sanctions on Russia and halt Russian oil purchases. This move aims to strengthen global pressure on Moscow amidst the Ukraine conflict. However, there are concerns about potential impacts on global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:58 IST
Trump Calls for United NATO Front on Russian Oil Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States is set to impose new energy sanctions on Russia, contingent on all NATO nations agreeing to cease purchasing Russian oil and implementing similar measures. Trump made this announcement via social media, stating, "I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia."

In the past weeks, the U.S. has intensified pressure on NATO allies to tighten energy sanctions against Russia in an effort to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. This conflict has been a challenging issue for Trump, despite his numerous threats of further penalties on Moscow. However, Trump has drawn criticism domestically for setting unfulfilled deadlines for Russia to de-escalate tensions.

Amidst these developments, the European Union emphasized its continued engagement with global partners regarding its sanctions against Russia. EU President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that any new sanctions would align with EU principles. Although targeting Russian energy exports is a focal point of sanctions, there are potential risks of escalating global oil prices, which could adversely affect Western economies and reduce public support for sanctions.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Targeting Hamas Leadership in Qatar

Escalating Tensions: Targeting Hamas Leadership in Qatar

 Global
2
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

 Global
3
Normalcy Returns: Traffic Resumes at India-Nepal Border Post New Nepali Government

Normalcy Returns: Traffic Resumes at India-Nepal Border Post New Nepali Gove...

 India
4
International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025