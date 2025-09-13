Trump Calls for United NATO Front on Russian Oil Sanctions

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States is set to impose new energy sanctions on Russia, contingent on all NATO nations agreeing to cease purchasing Russian oil and implementing similar measures. Trump made this announcement via social media, stating, "I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia."

In the past weeks, the U.S. has intensified pressure on NATO allies to tighten energy sanctions against Russia in an effort to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. This conflict has been a challenging issue for Trump, despite his numerous threats of further penalties on Moscow. However, Trump has drawn criticism domestically for setting unfulfilled deadlines for Russia to de-escalate tensions.

Amidst these developments, the European Union emphasized its continued engagement with global partners regarding its sanctions against Russia. EU President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that any new sanctions would align with EU principles. Although targeting Russian energy exports is a focal point of sanctions, there are potential risks of escalating global oil prices, which could adversely affect Western economies and reduce public support for sanctions.