IPO Wave: Companies Rush to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Amid Policy Support

A surge in initial public offerings is on the horizon with over a dozen companies gearing up to debut in the primary markets by month's end. This flurry of activity is driven by favorable policy measures, including GST 2.0 reforms and rate cuts by India's central bank, with the collective aim to raise nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

Prominent names like iValue Infosolutions, Saatvik Green Energy, and Jain Resource Recycling are set to announce their price bands mid-September, with the launches expected soon after. These IPOs are poised to help companies meet a variety of financial needs, from funding capital expenditure projects to paying down debt.

This burst of IPOs adds to an already dynamic year in the market, where 55 companies have collectively garnered Rs 75,000 crore. Analysts point to a combination of economic resilience and investor support as key drivers, with the initiatives aligning perfectly with the festive Diwali season, known for increased retail market activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)