Left Menu

Tata Capital's Record-Breaking IPO: A Green Investment Triumph for IFC

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is set to capitalize from Tata Capital's forthcoming USD 2 billion IPO by offloading a portion of its shares. IFC's stake in Tata Capital has significantly appreciated over the years, notably with investments in Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd, which fostered growth in India's renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:03 IST
Tata Capital's Record-Breaking IPO: A Green Investment Triumph for IFC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation stands to gain substantial returns from Tata Capital's impending USD 2 billion initial public offering, as its World Bank Group affiliate plans to reduce its stake in the non-banking finance company.

IFC intends to offload 3.58 crore shares in the IPO, marking a strategic exit from an early investment in Tata Capital's cleantech division made back in 2011, as per recently updated draft documents.

Tata Capital's public offering is expected to commence in the first half of October, following an extension from the Reserve Bank of India, positioning the IPO as potentially the largest in India's financial sector.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
2
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
4
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025