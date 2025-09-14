NTPC Expands into Nuclear: A New Era in Energy

NTPC, a leading power utility in India, is making significant strides into nuclear power, aiming to develop projects both independently and through joint ventures, as revealed by Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh.

The company has been actively collaborating with nuclear technology providers and state governments to identify potential projects, signifying a strategic shift towards increasing its non-fossil fuel energy capacity.

Currently, NTPC's installed capacity stands at 82,926 MW across varied energy sources including coal, hydro, and solar, with its recent initiatives marking a pivotal move towards nuclear energy following government approval of the ASHVINI joint venture with NPCIL.