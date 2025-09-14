Left Menu

NTPC Expands into Nuclear: A New Era in Energy

NTPC, India's power major, is venturing into nuclear projects independently and via joint ventures. With a current capacity of 82,926 MW, this move, according to CMD Gurdeep Singh, aims to diversify NTPC’s non-fossil portfolio for sustainable growth in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, a leading power utility in India, is making significant strides into nuclear power, aiming to develop projects both independently and through joint ventures, as revealed by Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh.

The company has been actively collaborating with nuclear technology providers and state governments to identify potential projects, signifying a strategic shift towards increasing its non-fossil fuel energy capacity.

Currently, NTPC's installed capacity stands at 82,926 MW across varied energy sources including coal, hydro, and solar, with its recent initiatives marking a pivotal move towards nuclear energy following government approval of the ASHVINI joint venture with NPCIL.

