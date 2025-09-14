India's Legacy of Integrating Women's Rights in Socioeconomic Development

In a significant observation, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh underscored India's early integration of women's rights into socioeconomic development during the National Conference on Women's Empowerment.

Singh praised Bihar for being the first state to implement 50% reservation for women in local governance in 2006, a model now adopted by 21 states, and emphasized the pivotal role of political participation in empowering women leaders.

Highlighting government initiatives, Singh noted that women hold over half of the 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts, and a majority of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses, thereby facilitating their access to loans and entrepreneurship.

