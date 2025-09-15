Congress committed to women's rights, says Kharge on Mahila Congress foundation day

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended greetings on the foundation day of All India Mahila Congress, saying that his party remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of women. In a post on X, Kharge said that from the freedom struggle to space exploration, women have contributed equally to nation-building.

"It is the responsibility of the Mahila Congress to fight for the rights of our women from the streets to Parliament and to create awareness against women's insecurity, participation in the workplace, inflation, unemployment, social exploitation, inequality, and misogynistic mindset, and to play its part in amplifying the voice of the women of the country," Kharge wrote. The All India Mahila Congress was established 41 years ago on September 15, 1984, during the Congress Convention in Bangalore by then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Alka Lamba is the current president of the organisation.

In a post on X, Lamba said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the women's power of the country and all the office-bearers and workers of the organisation on the foundation day of Mahila Congress." Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also extended greetings. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all office-bearers and workers on the Foundation Day of the All India Mahila Congress. Our sisters have changed the thinking of the country through their hard work and dedication. You have left no stone unturned in giving women a new identity by overcoming every challenge. My salute to the courage and spirit of all of you. Keep advancing the organisation with increasing momentum; that is my sincere wish," he wrote on X. (ANI)

