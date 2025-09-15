Vast growth opportunities in fisheries, animal husbandry sectors, says Fadnavis; cites AP's example

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said there are vast opportunities for growth in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors, and stressed the need to implement programmes on the lines of Andhra Pradesh in fisheries, agriculture and construction.

Fadnavis was speaking at a high-level meeting held at his official residence 'Varsha' to review the comprehensive development of the fisheries sector in the state. The discussions covered economic provisions, long, medium and short-term goals, and strategies for sectoral growth.

Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and commissioners, attended the meeting.

Fadnavis said fisheries are the mainstay for lakhs of families in coastal and rural regions and hold immense potential for economic growth.

Asserting the need need for a broad policy framework, Fadnavis said, ''With a clear roadmap, Maharashtra could progress towards becoming a developed economy by 2047. Women's participation in this growth journey is also crucial.'' The CM suggested the creation of a 'Vision Management Unit' to make planning and implementation in the fisheries sector more efficient.

The Vision Document prepared with inputs from experts, officials and stakeholders would be vital for growth, and its implementation must be expedited, he said.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to enhance financial allocations for fisheries.

Participants at the meeting highlighted measures to boost production, improve storage and processing facilities, strengthen transport and enhance market access.

An official release said a concrete action plan to boost fisheries in Maharashtra would be announced in the coming days.

The meeting also included a presentation on opportunities for development across various sectors and strategic reforms required to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy.

