Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca Albanese

UN expert Francesca Albanese on Monday warned that Israel's assault on Gaza City would devastate Palestinians and that the city could be rendered unliveable. "Israel is bombing using unconventional weapons ... This is the last piece of Gaza that needs to be rendered unliveable," Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, told reporters in Geneva.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UN expert Francesca Albanese on Monday warned that Israel's assault on Gaza City would devastate Palestinians and that the city could be rendered unliveable.

"Israel is bombing using unconventional weapons ... it is trying to forcibly evacuate Palestinians. Why? This is the last piece of Gaza that needs to be rendered unliveable," Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, told reporters in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

