Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca Albanese
UN expert Francesca Albanese on Monday warned that Israel's assault on Gaza City would devastate Palestinians and that the city could be rendered unliveable. "Israel is bombing using unconventional weapons ... This is the last piece of Gaza that needs to be rendered unliveable," Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, told reporters in Geneva.
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
UN expert Francesca Albanese on Monday warned that Israel's assault on Gaza City would devastate Palestinians and that the city could be rendered unliveable.
"Israel is bombing using unconventional weapons ... it is trying to forcibly evacuate Palestinians. Why? This is the last piece of Gaza that needs to be rendered unliveable," Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, told reporters in Geneva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza City
- Geneva
- Palestinian
- Israel
- Albanese
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Francesca Albanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Qatar's emir at summit accuses Israel of wanting to 'ensure is Gaza is no longer livable', reports AP.
State Department says Rubio is heading to Qatar after meeting with Netanyahu in Israel, reports AP.
Little daylight between US, Israel evident as Rubio and Netanyahu meet
Vuelta organisers defend decision to keep Israeli team in race after protests in Madrid finale
Israel's strikes violated national sovereignty, territorial integrity of Qatar: Iran envoy Elahi