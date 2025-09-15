Maharashtra govt will create corpus fund to cover treatments costing over Rs 5 lakh: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government will create a corpus fund to cover organ transplants and other treatments costing more than Rs 5 lakh.

It will also expand the scope of health insurance schemes, Fadnavis said at a meeting of the State Health Assurance Society's governing council.

The CM approved the inclusion of 2,399 procedures under the unified Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY), up from the current 1,356.

Fadnavis said nine high-cost treatments, including heart, lung, kidney and bone marrow transplants, would be covered through the new fund.

He directed officials to map empanelled hospitals taluka-wise and ensure patients in underserved areas have access to the scheme.

Private hospitals would be invited to set up 30-bed facilities in such regions, the CM said.

Fadnavis also asked the health department to increase the number of 'Aarogya Mitras' in rural areas and to develop an AI-based mobile app with chatbot support to provide information on hospitals, treatments and benefits under the schemes, an official release said.

The meeting also decided to include 25 primary health centre-level treatments in the list, cover all rural and urban PHCs, and standardise treatment rates.

Hospitals would now be incentivised based on quality certifications rather than category, in line with the National Health Authority's policy.

Fadnavis said the state aims to implement the schemes more transparently and efficiently so that Maharashtra ranks among the top three in the country in health scheme performance.

