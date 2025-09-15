Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy arm announces commercial operation of 25 MW capacity in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:50 IST
NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Monday said it has started commercial production of 25 MW solar capacity in Gujarat.

With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7,272.575 MW.

''...part capacity of 25 MW solar out of the total installed capacity of 150 MW Solar Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four Private Ltd... is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 03.09.2025,'' NGEL said in an exchange filing.

Ayana Renewable Power Four Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of joint venture ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

