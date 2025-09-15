Left Menu

US, Britain to announce more than $10 billion in deals during Trump visit, senior US official says

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:48 IST
  • United Kingdom

The United States and Britain plan to announce more than $10 billion in economic deals this week as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.

The two governments are expected to seal a trade agreement with three pillars: a new science and technology partnership to strengthen the tech sectors of both countries, mutual cooperation in civil nuclear power and advances in defense technology cooperation, the officials said in a telephone briefing.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Bhargav Acharya)

