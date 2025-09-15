Haryana CM meets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss farmer welfare and procurement issues

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday held a meeting with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi to discuss key issues concerning farmers' interests and crop procurement.

During the meeting held in the national capital, the chief minister requested the central government to allow early commencement of the upcoming crop procurement in Haryana, prior to the scheduled date of October 1, so that farmers can sell their produce without inconvenience.

The central government has accepted this request, an official statement said here.

In addition, the Centre approved an increase in Haryana's warehouse storage capacity to 30 lakh metric tonnes under the Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee (PEG) scheme.

The state also received an assurance for the early release of Rs 6,200 crore pending dues for wheat and rice procured for the central pool.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Saini informed that Haryana currently holds 100 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and rice in the central pool. With the arrival of the next crop beginning in December, the state will receive an additional 14.5 lakh metric tonnes of storage space from the central government. The surplus rice and wheat stocks will be sent to other states.

To promote crop diversification and support sugarcane cultivation, Saini proposed reducing the minimum distance between sugar mills from 25 km to 15 km. This proposal was approved by the Centre.

''The chief minister also strongly supported the pilot scheme aimed at reducing the percentage of broken rice in Public Distribution System (PDS) supplies from 25 per cent to 10 per cent. He expressed gratitude to the central government for increasing Haryana's target from 3.5 lakh tonnes to 8 lakh tonnes.

''He said that Haryana will meet the target of procurement of 8 lakh metric tonnes of 10 per cent broken rice this year. The remaining 15 per cent broken rice will be sold by the central government within 15 days,'' the statement said.

Haryana Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar; Principal Secretary to the chief minister Arun Gupta, and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, while responding to a question, the chief minister said that Haryana has completed all preparations regarding the three new criminal laws introduced by the central government.

A large exhibition on the subject will be organised in Kurukshetra, which will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Responding to another query, the chief minister said that a special Sewa Pakhwada will be celebrated from September 17 to October 2.

During this fortnight, various departments will organise special programmes and action plans focusing on large-scale service activities such as women empowerment, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, and health initiatives.

