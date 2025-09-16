Left Menu

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 01:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.

Trump announced the strike in a posting on social media. The strike that Trump said was carried out Monday comes after another military strike two weeks on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.

