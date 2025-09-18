Left Menu

Telangana BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Claims of Vote Theft

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticized Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of vote theft, describing it as a 'big joke.' Rao dismissed Gandhi's claims as baseless and childish. Meanwhile, Congress has accused the Election Commission of stalling an investigation into voter fraud, which the ECI denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:17 IST
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding vote theft, labeling the accusations a 'big joke.' Rao underscored his stance by suggesting that Gandhi's assertions lack any substantive truth, and are reminiscent of children playing games with software. He further asserted that Gandhi proved himself to be a 'joker' with these claims.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi expressed strong disapproval towards the Election Commission of India, accusing it of non-cooperation with an ongoing voter fraud investigation in Karnataka's Aland assembly segment. The Congress leader claimed that the probe, initiated by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID), has been hampered for over two years due to unresponsiveness from the poll body, suggesting it as evidence of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shielding 'vote chors' or vote thieves.

Contradicting these claims, the Election Commission of India issued a statement dismissing Gandhi's allegations as 'incorrect and baseless,' emphasizing that vote deletions cannot occur without granting the impacted individuals an opportunity to respond. This clear denial marks a pushback against the ongoing political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

