Ensuring Safety: Helicopter Services Resumes for Chardham Yatra 2025

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially sanctioned the reinstatement of helicopter operations for the Chardham Yatra 2025. The services will resume post-monsoon from September 15/16, following a comprehensive safety review led by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

In a move emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards safety lapses, the DGCA was tasked with stringent safety enforcement. The Civil Aviation Minister also engaged in several strategic review meetings with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring cohesive coordination among the DGCA, Airports Authority of India, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority.

Following safety inspections and audits conducted mid-September, helicopter services have been cleared for operations. Enhanced safety protocols are now in place, aimed at ensuring safe flight operations in the challenging altitudes of the Chardham sector.

