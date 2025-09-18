Left Menu

Ensuring Safety: Helicopter Services Resumes for Chardham Yatra 2025

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the resumption of helicopter services for the Chardham Yatra 2025, exiting the monsoon pause from mid-September. Stringent safety measures and coordination between civil aviation authorities ensure improved operational standards for pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand's sacred sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST
Ensuring Safety: Helicopter Services Resumes for Chardham Yatra 2025
Kedarnath Temple (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially sanctioned the reinstatement of helicopter operations for the Chardham Yatra 2025. The services will resume post-monsoon from September 15/16, following a comprehensive safety review led by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

In a move emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards safety lapses, the DGCA was tasked with stringent safety enforcement. The Civil Aviation Minister also engaged in several strategic review meetings with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring cohesive coordination among the DGCA, Airports Authority of India, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority.

Following safety inspections and audits conducted mid-September, helicopter services have been cleared for operations. Enhanced safety protocols are now in place, aimed at ensuring safe flight operations in the challenging altitudes of the Chardham sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India
2
Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

 South Korea
3
Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through states like Jharkhand, Bengal: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through sta...

 India
4
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025