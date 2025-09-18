Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to India's Growth Engine under Yogi Adityanath

In an impressive display of infrastructural progress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his state has seen unprecedented transformations, predominantly in metros, airports, and highways. At a press briefing in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized that metro systems are now operational in six cities, a stark contrast from when his government came to power.

Chief Minister Adityanath also highlighted the leaps made in aviation, noting that the number of operational airports in the state has increased from two to sixteen since 2017. A remarkable development is the upcoming largest airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar, expected to be operational by year's end.

Beyond air travel, Adityanath pointed to significant advancements in road connectivity. With the imminent completion of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh is poised to command 60% of India's expressway network. These infrastructural strides are complemented by the state's exemplary financial management, which has spurred it to become India's fastest-growing state economy.

Shedding its previous label as a 'BIMARU state', Uttar Pradesh is tapping into its vast potential to become the country's growth engine. Adityanath asserts that welfare schemes are diligently supported by both central and state governments, ensuring their benefits reach citizens effectively.

The Chief Minister also extended gratitude towards the central government's recent GST reforms, describing them as a 'Diwali gift' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the changes as a significant milestone in the ongoing tax reforms journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)