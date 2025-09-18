Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Fraud, Sparks Controversy
Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for alleged vote fraud during a press conference, claiming vote deletions and additions as part of a broader conspiracy. Political leaders are divided, with Congress supporting Gandhi’s accusations, while others, including BJP leaders, dismiss them as baseless and politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his critique of the Election Commission of India, accusing the body of facilitating voter fraud in a press conference held at Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.
Gandhi alleged that the Commission is complicit in a conspiracy to manipulate democracy, with vote deletions and additions as evidence. These claims stirred political waters, garnering support from Congress figures and criticism from opposition parties.
The Election Commission refuted the accusations, stating that no unauthorized deletions can occur online without due process. BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, criticized Gandhi's claims as unsubstantiated and politically driven.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India
Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilities
Celebrating 60 Years: Northeast India Festival Unites Cultures in Singapore
Adani Power: Dominating India's Energy Sector
India's Urgent Quest to Bolster its Mineral Ecosystem