Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Fraud, Sparks Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his critique of the Election Commission of India, accusing the body of facilitating voter fraud in a press conference held at Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

Gandhi alleged that the Commission is complicit in a conspiracy to manipulate democracy, with vote deletions and additions as evidence. These claims stirred political waters, garnering support from Congress figures and criticism from opposition parties.

The Election Commission refuted the accusations, stating that no unauthorized deletions can occur online without due process. BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, criticized Gandhi's claims as unsubstantiated and politically driven.

