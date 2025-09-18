Congress Accuses Election Commission of Voter List Manipulation Amidst Allegations

In a sharp critique directed at the Election Commission of India, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the body of failing to investigate repeated complaints regarding voter list manipulations. This comes hot on the heels of fresh allegations made earlier today by Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of vote theft against the ECI.

Pilot, during an interaction with ANI, asserted that the Congress party has submitted multiple evidences of so-called 'vote theft,' yet no action has been taken. He expressed concerns about potential misconceptions spreading amongst the public about the deliberate weakening of constitutional institutions, especially referencing alleged irregularities in Karnataka's voter rolls.

Underscoring the urgency of their concerns, Pilot revealed that the Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign to combat vote theft and enlighten citizens about these issues. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi intensified the allegations, accusing the ECI of non-cooperation with a voter fraud investigation by Karnataka's Crime Investigation Department in the Aland assembly segment. He demanded the timely release of pertinent data, alleging a systematic attempt to disenfranchise certain voter demographics allegedly favorable to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)