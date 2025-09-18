Left Menu

Congress Accuses Election Commission of Voter List Manipulation Amidst Allegations

Sachin Pilot criticizes the Election Commission for ignoring voter list manipulation complaints, citing deliberate weakening of constitutional bodies. Rahul Gandhi alleges 'vote theft' and demands EC action, spotlighting ongoing issues in Karnataka. Congress embarks on an awareness campaign against voting irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:48 IST
Congress Accuses Election Commission of Voter List Manipulation Amidst Allegations
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique directed at the Election Commission of India, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the body of failing to investigate repeated complaints regarding voter list manipulations. This comes hot on the heels of fresh allegations made earlier today by Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of vote theft against the ECI.

Pilot, during an interaction with ANI, asserted that the Congress party has submitted multiple evidences of so-called 'vote theft,' yet no action has been taken. He expressed concerns about potential misconceptions spreading amongst the public about the deliberate weakening of constitutional institutions, especially referencing alleged irregularities in Karnataka's voter rolls.

Underscoring the urgency of their concerns, Pilot revealed that the Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign to combat vote theft and enlighten citizens about these issues. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi intensified the allegations, accusing the ECI of non-cooperation with a voter fraud investigation by Karnataka's Crime Investigation Department in the Aland assembly segment. He demanded the timely release of pertinent data, alleging a systematic attempt to disenfranchise certain voter demographics allegedly favorable to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

 South Africa
2
Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

 India
3
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

 India
4
Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements: CDS Gen Chauhan in Ranchi.

Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025