Left Menu

Karnataka Leads AI Revolution with Strategic Initiatives for Next-Gen Talent

Karnataka is advancing into AI-driven growth with groundbreaking initiatives like District Skill Groups and Karnataka Strategic & Intelligence Unit as announced at the Quest 2 Learn Summit 2025. These efforts aim at infrastructural development, workforce decentralization, and collaboration to harness AI's potential across diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:31 IST
Karnataka Leads AI Revolution with Strategic Initiatives for Next-Gen Talent
From Right to Left - Madhavi Latha, Faculty, Samagra Shiksha, Andhra, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka digital Economy Mission, Kaberi MuDuli, Officer, Special Duty Govt. of Odisha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is positioning itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence growth with two pivotal initiatives: the establishment of District Skill Groups and the Karnataka Strategic & Intelligence Unit. Announced by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, these moves aim to create a robust AI-powered skills backbone for the state. His statements were part of a panel discussion at the Quest 2 Learn Summit 2025, focusing on envisioning radical futures with AI innovation for younger generations.

The summit, attended by nearly 300 industry stakeholders including educators, artists, policymakers, and technologists, delved into the future of AI in education. While expanding the conversation beyond students, Gupta emphasized the role of millennials and Gen Z, alongside industry leaders and government officials, in shaping AI futures. The planned District Skill Groups will develop tailor-made skill development plans that address each district's unique economic demands, while regional clusters outside Bengaluru will clarify their goals for the next decade.

Another significant initiative, the Karnataka Strategic & Intelligence Unit, will merge data from educational and governmental institutions to identify regional workforce needs and opportunities through AI analysis. This local empowerment is mirrored by shifts in job geographies, as demonstrated by initiatives like 'Come Back Tiger' in Mangalore. The state's burgeoning innovation ecosystem, attracting talent and companies alike, is supported by infrastructure developments such as an AI & Robotics Centre of Excellence. Key educational reforms and programs in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were also showcased, marking a collective drive toward equipping youth with essential AI skills.

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025