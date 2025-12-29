Karnataka Leads AI Revolution with Strategic Initiatives for Next-Gen Talent

Karnataka is positioning itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence growth with two pivotal initiatives: the establishment of District Skill Groups and the Karnataka Strategic & Intelligence Unit. Announced by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, these moves aim to create a robust AI-powered skills backbone for the state. His statements were part of a panel discussion at the Quest 2 Learn Summit 2025, focusing on envisioning radical futures with AI innovation for younger generations.

The summit, attended by nearly 300 industry stakeholders including educators, artists, policymakers, and technologists, delved into the future of AI in education. While expanding the conversation beyond students, Gupta emphasized the role of millennials and Gen Z, alongside industry leaders and government officials, in shaping AI futures. The planned District Skill Groups will develop tailor-made skill development plans that address each district's unique economic demands, while regional clusters outside Bengaluru will clarify their goals for the next decade.

Another significant initiative, the Karnataka Strategic & Intelligence Unit, will merge data from educational and governmental institutions to identify regional workforce needs and opportunities through AI analysis. This local empowerment is mirrored by shifts in job geographies, as demonstrated by initiatives like 'Come Back Tiger' in Mangalore. The state's burgeoning innovation ecosystem, attracting talent and companies alike, is supported by infrastructure developments such as an AI & Robotics Centre of Excellence. Key educational reforms and programs in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were also showcased, marking a collective drive toward equipping youth with essential AI skills.