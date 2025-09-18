Tripura Set for PM Modi’s Visit: Temple Beautification and Cultural Promotion

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, along with senior ministers and top officials, inspected the Mata Tripurasundari Temple premises in Udaipur on Thursday in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit. Scheduled for September 22, the visit aims to mark the inauguration of new infrastructure and beautification projects at the temple under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) Project.

Prominent officials including Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister Kishore Barman, MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, and others accompanied the Chief Minister. Together, they assessed the ongoing preparations for a grand inauguration in the Prime Minister's presence. The visit forms part of a broader initiative to enhance tourism and cultural promotion in Tripura.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Neermahal Jal Utsav at Melaghar, CM Saha highlighted that replicas of the 51 Shakti Peeths are being built in Gomati district with an investment of Rs 97 crore. He emphasized the state's commitment to developing tourist spots and enhancing local economies. Additionally, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, efforts are being made to develop Neermahal's Raj Ghat. Saha praised PM Modi's dedication to preserving culture and traditions while pushing for unified efforts toward the development of 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura.'