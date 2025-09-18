Left Menu

Tripura Set for PM Modi’s Visit: Temple Beautification and Cultural Promotion

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on September 22 to inaugurate the renovated Mata Tripurasundari Temple. The event is part of the PRASAD Project, aimed at rejuvenating pilgrimage sites. The state also focuses on promoting cultural heritage and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:53 IST
Tripura Set for PM Modi’s Visit: Temple Beautification and Cultural Promotion
Tripura CM Manik Saha inspects Mata Tripurasundari temple preparations ahead of PM Modi's upcoming visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, along with senior ministers and top officials, inspected the Mata Tripurasundari Temple premises in Udaipur on Thursday in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit. Scheduled for September 22, the visit aims to mark the inauguration of new infrastructure and beautification projects at the temple under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) Project.

Prominent officials including Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister Kishore Barman, MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, and others accompanied the Chief Minister. Together, they assessed the ongoing preparations for a grand inauguration in the Prime Minister's presence. The visit forms part of a broader initiative to enhance tourism and cultural promotion in Tripura.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Neermahal Jal Utsav at Melaghar, CM Saha highlighted that replicas of the 51 Shakti Peeths are being built in Gomati district with an investment of Rs 97 crore. He emphasized the state's commitment to developing tourist spots and enhancing local economies. Additionally, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, efforts are being made to develop Neermahal's Raj Ghat. Saha praised PM Modi's dedication to preserving culture and traditions while pushing for unified efforts toward the development of 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura.'

TRENDING

1
South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

 South Africa
2
Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

Torrential Downpour Ravages Bengaluru: City Under Waterlogged Siege

 India
3
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

 India
4
Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements: CDS Gen Chauhan in Ranchi.

Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025