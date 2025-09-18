Left Menu

Bengaluru's Pothole Dilemma: DK Shivakumar Sets New Deadline

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has set a deadline to address Bengaluru's pothole problem, despite ongoing challenges. Responding to criticism over the issue, Shivakumar affirmed the government's commitment to road repairs and criticized the Union government for neglecting the city's infrastructure needs while dismissing speculation of a funds shortage.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a firm deadline for fixing Bengaluru's infamous potholes. Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar acknowledged the challenges posed by the rainy season, stressing the government's commitment to addressing these road issues. He urged local MLAs to allocate their grants for immediate repairs.

Responding to the persistent pothole problem despite significant expenditure, Shivakumar emphasized assigned responsibilities to the officials. He cited a surge in potholes following overnight rains, underscoring efforts to resolve the issue beyond social media complaints and media statements. On former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's accusation of deterring tech companies due to the road conditions, Shivakumar questioned Kumaraswamy's contributions to Bengaluru's development.

Shivakumar criticized the Union government for its lack of financial support towards Bengaluru's infrastructure. Refuting concerns over potential fund shortages due to the Upper Krishna project, he reassured a steady commitment to its completion, urging the Centre to resist any inter-state pressure regarding the project's funding allocations.

