Yuan's Swing: Europe's Headache and U.S. Balance
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted concerns over China's yuan valuation, emphasizing its impact on Europe more than the U.S. While the yuan declined against the euro, it's stronger against the dollar, affecting trade balances. Chinese exports to Europe rise, stirring tensions with Brussels.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed concerns regarding China's currency valuation, indicating that the yuan's fluctuations pose a greater challenge for Europe than for the United States.
In recent comments, Bessent noted that the yuan has decreased against the euro, while it has strengthened against the dollar, a situation exacerbating Europe's trade deficit with China.
This currency shift is boosting Chinese exports to Europe, aggravating trade relations between Brussels and Beijing. Meanwhile, Bessent also commented on U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which he says have helped reduce America's trade deficit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- yuan
- currency
- China
- Europe
- U.S.
- trade
- tensions
- renminbi
- Scott Bessent
- exchange rates
ALSO READ
Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal
South Africa Strives for Revised U.S. Trade Tariff Deal
Tensions Rise as Inflammatory Speech Video Sparks Investigation in Hyderabad
U.S. Revokes India's Waiver on Iran's Chabahar Port Amid Tensions
Tensions Rise as Delhi University Awaits DUSU Election Results