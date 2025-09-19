Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amidst Rate Adjustments and Economic Shifts

World equity markets reached new heights driven by a continued bull run on Wall Street and Federal Reserve rate cuts. Key indices hit record highs, while currency fluctuations and economic adjustments contributed to the dynamic market conditions, influencing global investor strategies and economic outlooks across different regions.

Updated: 19-09-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:47 IST
Global equity markets soared to unprecedented levels on Thursday, driven primarily by Wall Street's bullish momentum and adjustments in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The strong performance was further reinforced by the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates, the impact of which buoyed the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq to hit record highs.

The U.S. dollar gained ground against major currencies, supported by the Federal Reserve's policy decision, while the Bank of England opted to maintain its rates, influencing the pound's decline. Meanwhile, the pan-European STOXX 600 index saw an increase, reflecting a broader investor optimism despite mixed results in individual currencies and commodities.

Economic movements weren't confined to the U.S. alone. Norway's central bank cut its policy rate, with plans for further reductions, while Germany and France experienced political and financial shifts, highlighting a global economic landscape in flux. Commodities such as oil and gold experienced pricing adjustments, setting the stage for cautious investor speculation.

