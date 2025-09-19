New Bailey Bridge Connects Dehradun-Mussoorie Amid Widespread Damage in Uttarakhand
A temporary bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway now aids transport amid highway damages due to heavy rainfall. Over 2,000 tourists in Mussoorie remain safe. Following a severe cloudburst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand's CM reviewed relief efforts for the affected. Weather advisories guide further travel plans.
The Public Works Department has constructed a temporary bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway, replacing the damaged bridge near the Shiva Temple. The district administration has permitted small vehicles to travel on the highway, despite previous extensive damage due to continuous rainfall.
Circle Officer Manoj Aswal indicated that while the road endured damage in several sections, restoration efforts have ensured tourist safety in Mussoorie. He assured that around 1,500 to 2,000 tourists in the area are currently secure and discouraged panic among residents and visitors.
In the aftermath of a cloudburst in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 individuals, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is reinforcing relief operations. Urging people to heed meteorological advisories, he reported that approximately 35 houses were destroyed, 20 people injured, and initially 14 individuals were missing. Rescue teams continue their efforts amid ongoing monsoon alerts.
