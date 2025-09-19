Sivakasi Gears Up for Diwali Sales Amid Firecracker Production Surge

With Diwali on the horizon, Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is buzzing with firecracker production activity. Known as the hub for fireworks, this district sees business momentum rise as festival preparations intensify. Abhishek, the owner of Sonny Vinayaga Fireworks, expressed optimism about the season's sales prospects.

According to Abhishek, despite the early arrival of Diwali this year, prices have remained stable compared to last year. "We expect higher sales this year because production is low, resulting in high demand," he mentioned. The business owner believes that these factors will ensure good earnings for those in the industry.

Meanwhile, Hari Ram Kumar, Managing Director of Sonny Vinayaga Fireworks, highlighted that they have introduced new varieties to cater to customer expectations. This year sees the launch of innovative firecrackers in diverse colors and designs, aiming to attract a broader customer base. "Sales have always been strong, and this year they seem even better," he noted.

Manufacturers have also focused on children-specific designs this Diwali, presenting fireworks in jungle theme boxes and themes inspired by cartoons, games, and music. These innovations are expected to draw the interest of young consumers.

In a parallel development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated inspections across all firecracker factories following a suo motu action. Starting July 14, over 200 factories in Sivakasi and nearby regions were temporarily shut down for assessments. Any detected violations have led to suspended licenses, affecting production amid preparations for the festive season. Many factories, wary of potential disruptions, opted to pause operations voluntarily. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)