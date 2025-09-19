Left Menu

Sivakasi Gears Up for Diwali Sales Amid Firecracker Production Surge

As Diwali approaches, Sivakasi’s firecracker industry anticipates strong sales. Despite proactive inspections by the National Green Tribunal, Sonny Vinayaga Fireworks remains optimistic about introducing new varieties for customers. The early arrival of Diwali and low production are expected to boost demand and benefit local workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:45 IST
Sivakasi Gears Up for Diwali Sales Amid Firecracker Production Surge
Workers producing fireworks in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Diwali on the horizon, Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is buzzing with firecracker production activity. Known as the hub for fireworks, this district sees business momentum rise as festival preparations intensify. Abhishek, the owner of Sonny Vinayaga Fireworks, expressed optimism about the season's sales prospects.

According to Abhishek, despite the early arrival of Diwali this year, prices have remained stable compared to last year. "We expect higher sales this year because production is low, resulting in high demand," he mentioned. The business owner believes that these factors will ensure good earnings for those in the industry.

Meanwhile, Hari Ram Kumar, Managing Director of Sonny Vinayaga Fireworks, highlighted that they have introduced new varieties to cater to customer expectations. This year sees the launch of innovative firecrackers in diverse colors and designs, aiming to attract a broader customer base. "Sales have always been strong, and this year they seem even better," he noted.

Manufacturers have also focused on children-specific designs this Diwali, presenting fireworks in jungle theme boxes and themes inspired by cartoons, games, and music. These innovations are expected to draw the interest of young consumers.

In a parallel development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated inspections across all firecracker factories following a suo motu action. Starting July 14, over 200 factories in Sivakasi and nearby regions were temporarily shut down for assessments. Any detected violations have led to suspended licenses, affecting production amid preparations for the festive season. Many factories, wary of potential disruptions, opted to pause operations voluntarily. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
2
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
3
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India
4
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025