Empowering Abilities: Tamil Nadu's Progressive Steps for the Differently Abled

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is committed to enhancing the education, employment, and welfare of differently abled individuals. Through initiatives like financial assistance, employment opportunities, and sports funding, the government aims to empower these individuals. Recent efforts include distributing assistive devices and launching low-floor buses for better accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 11:12 IST
The DMK government is making significant strides in supporting differently abled individuals, focusing on education, employment, and welfare. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the government's commitment to improving lives by providing financial assistance, sports funding, and employment opportunities.

The government has allocated up to Rs 5 crore for sports participation and disbursed Rs 25 crore as prize money for athletes. Employment drives target differently abled athletes, with a goal to provide more government jobs through the sports department this year.

Furthermore, initiatives like distributing assistive devices and introducing low-floor buses demonstrate a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity for the differently abled community in Tamil Nadu.

