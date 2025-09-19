Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amidst Mixed Trading Signals

Wall Street's indexes showed minimal movement during choppy trading on Friday. Nasdaq receded from record highs, while FedEx shares rose due to positive quarterly results. Technology and consumer discretionary sectors saw gains. Analysts anticipate volatility, linked to upcoming option and futures expirations amidst potential trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Updated: 19-09-2025 21:39 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes displayed indecision on Friday, with the Nasdaq retracting from recent record highs. Meanwhile, FedEx stocks surged 2.7% following encouraging quarterly earnings, which surpassed analyst projections due to effective cost-cutting measures and strong domestic delivery performance.

In addition to FedEx, markets saw Apple shares climb 2% after an increased price target from J.P. Morgan, while Tesla stocks rose 1.8% due to an upgrade from Baird. These stock movements supported the S&P 500's tech and consumer discretionary sectors in presenting modest gains. Overall, broader market sectors like industrials and energy experienced declines.

Market analysts continue to watch for potential shifts in monetary policy, especially following the third consecutive week of gains, wherein the Federal Reserve executed its first rate cut of 2025. Investors remain cautious amid possible U.S.-China trade developments, with a meeting on the horizon and associated market volatility anticipated due to 'triple witching' expirations.

