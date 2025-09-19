N Biren Singh Condemns Terrorist Attack on Assam Rifles, Calls for Stringent Action

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed profound sorrow over the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel during a terrorist ambush in Bishnupur district.

Describing the attack as a 'cruel blow' to the nation, Singh extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged for the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.

Security officials reported that the attack resulted in the deaths of a Junior Commissioned Officer and one other, with five additional injuries. As Manipur grapples with ongoing ethnic violence, the recent reopening of NH-2 and new agreements aim to foster peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)