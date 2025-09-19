Left Menu

N Biren Singh Condemns Terrorist Attack on Assam Rifles, Calls for Stringent Action

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh mourns the loss of two Assam Rifles personnel in a terrorist attack and demands severe punishment for the perpetrators. As armed violence continues, efforts are underway to uphold peace along the crucial NH-2 route, with new agreements set to enhance stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:52 IST
Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed profound sorrow over the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel during a terrorist ambush in Bishnupur district.

Describing the attack as a 'cruel blow' to the nation, Singh extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged for the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.

Security officials reported that the attack resulted in the deaths of a Junior Commissioned Officer and one other, with five additional injuries. As Manipur grapples with ongoing ethnic violence, the recent reopening of NH-2 and new agreements aim to foster peace and stability.

