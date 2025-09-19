Uttarakhand Allocates Rs 127 Crore for Reconstruction and Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the approval of financial sanctions totaling Rs 127 crore for a range of development and relief projects across the state. The Urban Development Department will receive Rs 13 crore for the construction of Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Parks in 12 urban centers, as per a release from the Chief Minister's office.

In a bid to bolster forensic capabilities, Rs 93 lakh has been sanctioned to procure essential equipment and chemicals at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Dehradun. These resources are critical for DNA profiling efforts associated with the recent tragedy in Dharali village, Uttarkashi. Additionally, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to Udham Singh Nagar and Rs 3 crore to Pauri under the State Disaster Response Fund to support districts reeling from recent heavy rains and related calamities.

Further emphasizing infrastructural development, Chief Minister Dhami has greenlit Rs 100 crore for the Environmentally Friendly Urban Development Programme under KFW in Ganga Basin States to enhance the sewerage framework in Haridwar and Rishikesh. This follows a high-level meeting in Kathgodam, where disaster impacts and urgent resource needs were reviewed. Officials presented estimates of total damages, highlighting the urgent need for relief and speedy redevelopment strategies.

