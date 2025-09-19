Yogi Adityanath Calls for Festive Harmony and Safety in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urges citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals with joy and safety. He conducted a high-level meeting to ensure preparations are in place, emphasizing women's safety through Mission Shakti. He stressed effective law enforcement and social media vigilance to maintain peace and public trust during festivities.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to celebrate forthcoming festivals with both enthusiasm and safety. During a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister provided detailed guidelines to government officials to ensure smooth festival operations, cleanliness, and law and order maintenance.
The meeting saw participation from senior administrative officers, including Divisional Commissioners and Police Chiefs, with discussions on preparations for the festive season. Adityanath highlighted the state's commitment to women's empowerment through the initiative Mission Shakti, which focuses on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance.
Mission Shakti 5.0 is set to launch on September 22, coinciding with Sharadiya Navratri, and will continue for a month with various awareness activities. He also emphasized maintaining law and order during festivals, urging vigilance and swift action against potential disturbances, and stressed the importance of transparency through social media to maintain public trust.
