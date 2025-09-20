Global Stocks Surge Amid Central Bank Rate Cuts

Global stocks surged this week, bolstered by central bank rate cuts, including a significant trim by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Wall Street celebrated with record highs across major indexes as optimism spread despite uncertain future monetary policies.

In contrast, European stocks experienced slight declines, and Japan's Nikkei slipped after the Bank of Japan moved to sell risky assets. However, MSCI's global stock index reached new heights, indicating robust market confidence in the face of complex economic signals.

These developments unfold as investors weigh central banks' data-dependent tactics and await earnings reports amid ongoing geopolitical discussions between the U.S. and China, turbulent oil and currency markets, and looming fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)