Market Momentum: Central Banks Stir Global Stock Surge

In a week marked by financial upheaval, global stocks saw significant increases, driven by major central bank decisions. On Friday, the Federal Reserve cut U.S. interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, joining Norway and Canada in monetary easing—leading to record highs for major U.S. stock indices.

Despite mixed performances in European and Asian markets, global investor sentiment remains positive. The MSCI global stock gauge reached a new high, bolstered by expectations that central bank rate cuts will further stimulate economic growth. Investors are keenly anticipating upcoming earnings reports to gauge the impact of trade tariffs on the economy.

Additionally, geopolitical developments, including a scheduled meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents, alongside domestic policy negotiations, could heavily influence market directions. Meanwhile, currency markets reacted to central bank moves, with the U.S. dollar index rising amidst fluctuating exchange rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)