Notorious Criminals Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh: High-Stakes Police Encounters

Two wanted criminals were apprehended in separate police encounters in Uttar Pradesh. One, with a bounty of Rs 25,000, was captured in Raebareli, while another was arrested in Indirapuram for chain snatching and robbery. Both suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:16 IST
The accused sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh police arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty after a dramatic encounter in Raebareli. The suspect, Nahar Nat alias Rahul, who has 20 cases filed against him, was injured and subsequently hospitalized. Authorities are awaiting further updates on his condition.

Dr. Patel, Emergency Medical Officer at Raebareli District Hospital, confirmed that Nahar Nat sustained a firearm injury in his left leg and received necessary medical attention upon arrival. Meanwhile, a parallel incident unfolded in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, where another notorious criminal, Shahbaz alias Poli, was captured.

Shahbaz, wanted for numerous chain snatchings and robberies, was arrested following an encounter with the police. One officer reported that Shahbaz's associate escaped, prompting an ongoing search. Authorities recovered an illegal firearm, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from Shahbaz, who also sustained a leg injury during the skirmish.

