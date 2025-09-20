Notorious Criminals Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh: High-Stakes Police Encounters

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh police arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty after a dramatic encounter in Raebareli. The suspect, Nahar Nat alias Rahul, who has 20 cases filed against him, was injured and subsequently hospitalized. Authorities are awaiting further updates on his condition.

Dr. Patel, Emergency Medical Officer at Raebareli District Hospital, confirmed that Nahar Nat sustained a firearm injury in his left leg and received necessary medical attention upon arrival. Meanwhile, a parallel incident unfolded in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, where another notorious criminal, Shahbaz alias Poli, was captured.

Shahbaz, wanted for numerous chain snatchings and robberies, was arrested following an encounter with the police. One officer reported that Shahbaz's associate escaped, prompting an ongoing search. Authorities recovered an illegal firearm, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from Shahbaz, who also sustained a leg injury during the skirmish.