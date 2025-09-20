INS Nistar: India's New Diving Support Vessel Joins Exercise Pacific Reach 2025

India's naval prowess received a significant boost with the arrival of INS Nistar in Singapore, for its inaugural participation in Exercise Pacific Reach 2025. This high-profile international exercise focuses on submarine rescue operations, involving over 40 nations as participants or observers.

Commanding Officer Amitsubhro Banerji highlighted the dual role of INS Nistar, underscoring its capability to perform deep-sea diving and act as a mothership for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV). Built at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, INS Nistar symbolizes India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in shipbuilding with over 80% indigenization, reflecting significant strides towards Aatmanirbharta.

Captain Vikas Gautam of the Eastern Naval Command emphasized India's dedication to submarine safety, describing participation in XPR25 as a matter of national pride. The exercise, divided into harbour and sea phases, fosters international cooperation, with INS Nistar showcasing India's expanding maritime capabilities through various rescue operations in the South China Sea.

