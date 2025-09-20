Left Menu

Maharashtra's Road to Prosperity: Revamping Farm Access for Farmers

Maharashtra plans to remove encroachments on farm approach roads, mapping them for improved farmer access. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced initiatives to plant 'scheduled trees' for road durability and boost farmer income with better facilities. The Chief Minister Baliraja Paddy Road Scheme will build concrete roads and regularize land documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:58 IST
The Maharashtra government is set to tackle encroachment on approach roads to agricultural fields, aiming to boost farmers' incomes and improve infrastructure. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined plans to map these roads, build concrete improvements, and introduce scheduled tree plantations.

The initiative aligns with the ongoing Seva Pandharwada initiative, ensuring farmers' access to necessary facilities, including water and electricity. The Chief Minister Baliraja Paddy Road Scheme will be implemented within six months, targeting better roadways for agricultural sectors.

This marks the country's first initiative of its kind, with revenue officials facilitating the regularization of land records and enforcement of M-sand use in construction. Projects are slated for district-level implementation to meet sustainability goals.

