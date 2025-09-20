Maharashtra's Road to Prosperity: Revamping Farm Access for Farmers

The Maharashtra government is set to tackle encroachment on approach roads to agricultural fields, aiming to boost farmers' incomes and improve infrastructure. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined plans to map these roads, build concrete improvements, and introduce scheduled tree plantations.

The initiative aligns with the ongoing Seva Pandharwada initiative, ensuring farmers' access to necessary facilities, including water and electricity. The Chief Minister Baliraja Paddy Road Scheme will be implemented within six months, targeting better roadways for agricultural sectors.

This marks the country's first initiative of its kind, with revenue officials facilitating the regularization of land records and enforcement of M-sand use in construction. Projects are slated for district-level implementation to meet sustainability goals.