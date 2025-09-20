Left Menu

CM Yogi's Staunch Stand Against Crime: A Bold Message Sent

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses public on the recent incident involving criminals attacking Disha Patani's residence. Following an encounter, the assailants were neutralized by police. CM Yogi promises strict action against threats to women's safety and emphasizes collaboration with national agencies to curb notorious gangsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a forceful statement on Saturday regarding the shooting incident at actor Disha Patani's Bareilly residence. Addressing a public gathering in Lucknow, he emphasized the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, particularly those threatening women's safety and dignity.

On September 17, a joint operation between Delhi Police and UP STF resulted in an encounter in Ghaziabad, where the two suspects involved in the shooting succumbed to their injuries. The offenders, Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, who had ties with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were from Haryana.

Adityanath assured stringent action and security for Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani. The CM also highlighted ongoing efforts with national agencies to track Brar and Godara, who are wanted criminals, currently believed to reside in the US and UK respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

