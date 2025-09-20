CM Yogi's Staunch Stand Against Crime: A Bold Message Sent

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a forceful statement on Saturday regarding the shooting incident at actor Disha Patani's Bareilly residence. Addressing a public gathering in Lucknow, he emphasized the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, particularly those threatening women's safety and dignity.

On September 17, a joint operation between Delhi Police and UP STF resulted in an encounter in Ghaziabad, where the two suspects involved in the shooting succumbed to their injuries. The offenders, Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, who had ties with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were from Haryana.

Adityanath assured stringent action and security for Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani. The CM also highlighted ongoing efforts with national agencies to track Brar and Godara, who are wanted criminals, currently believed to reside in the US and UK respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)