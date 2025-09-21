Saudi Arabia: Pakistan’s Lifeline for Affordable Foreign Loans

Saudi Arabia continues to be Pakistan's primary source of low-interest foreign loans, offering annual rates of 4%, according to a report by The Express Tribune. These loans, cheaper compared to China's and commercial borrowing, play a significant role in supporting Pakistan's economy.

The Saudi loans, contracted originally for a year, have been rolled over without additional fees. A USD 2 billion deposit facility is due in December, and another USD 3 billion will mature next June, mainly to bridge the financial gap under IMF conditions.

While Saudi Arabia offers favorable conditions, Pakistan's heavy reliance on multilateral banks is increasing due to IMF programs' diminishing returns. With Saudi, UAE, and Chinese cash deposits forming the core of its reserves, Pakistan's debt management strategy hinges on these key bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)