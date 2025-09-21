Left Menu

Saudi Arabia: Pakistan’s Lifeline for Affordable Foreign Loans

Saudi Arabia provides Pakistan with affordable loans at a 4% interest rate, lower than Chinese loans and foreign commercial borrowing. These loans, essential for maintaining Pakistan's foreign reserves, are regularly rolled over. Despite international pressures, Saudi loans remain a financial lifeline for Pakistan's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 10:56 IST
Saudi Arabia: Pakistan’s Lifeline for Affordable Foreign Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Saudi Arabia continues to be Pakistan's primary source of low-interest foreign loans, offering annual rates of 4%, according to a report by The Express Tribune. These loans, cheaper compared to China's and commercial borrowing, play a significant role in supporting Pakistan's economy.

The Saudi loans, contracted originally for a year, have been rolled over without additional fees. A USD 2 billion deposit facility is due in December, and another USD 3 billion will mature next June, mainly to bridge the financial gap under IMF conditions.

While Saudi Arabia offers favorable conditions, Pakistan's heavy reliance on multilateral banks is increasing due to IMF programs' diminishing returns. With Saudi, UAE, and Chinese cash deposits forming the core of its reserves, Pakistan's debt management strategy hinges on these key bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025