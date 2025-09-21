Left Menu

NTPC Ventures into Global Uranium Acquisition for Nuclear Power Expansion

NTPC, India's leading power generator, plans to acquire uranium assets overseas to fuel its future nuclear projects. Established in 1975, NTPC is diversifying into clean energy and aims to increase its nuclear capacity, supported by joint ventures and collaborations with international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:20 IST
NTPC, a powerhouse in India's energy sector, is charting a new course in nuclear energy by seeking uranium assets abroad. This strategic move is part of NTPC's broader aim to expand its clean energy portfolio.

Since its inception in 1975, NTPC has evolved from a coal-centric enterprise to a diversified energy giant with a current installed capacity of 83,026 megawatts spanning coal, gas, hydro, and solar power.

The company is also forging alliances, notably with the Uranium Corporation of India and other global entities, to explore nuclear opportunities and technologies, aiming to boost India's nuclear energy capacity significantly by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

