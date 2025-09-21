NTPC Ventures into Global Uranium Acquisition for Nuclear Power Expansion

NTPC, a powerhouse in India's energy sector, is charting a new course in nuclear energy by seeking uranium assets abroad. This strategic move is part of NTPC's broader aim to expand its clean energy portfolio.

Since its inception in 1975, NTPC has evolved from a coal-centric enterprise to a diversified energy giant with a current installed capacity of 83,026 megawatts spanning coal, gas, hydro, and solar power.

The company is also forging alliances, notably with the Uranium Corporation of India and other global entities, to explore nuclear opportunities and technologies, aiming to boost India's nuclear energy capacity significantly by 2047.

