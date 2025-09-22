Collins Aerospace Nears Completion on System Updates
Collins Aerospace is in the final stages of updating its MUSE passenger operations system. These updates aim to restore full functionality, ensuring that airlines can resume standard electronic processing for passengers and baggage.
As the final stages of implementation wrap up, the focus remains on ensuring that typical operations can proceed without disruption, further supporting the infrastructure of airline systems globally.
