Collins Aerospace Nears Completion on System Updates

Collins Aerospace is nearing the completion of crucial updates to its MUSE passenger operations system. The enhancements are set to restore the system's full functionality, allowing airlines to resume standard electronic processes for managing passengers and baggage.

These updates are vital for restoring streamlined operations in the airline industry, particularly in maintaining efficient and reliable passenger and baggage services.

As the final stages of implementation wrap up, the focus remains on ensuring that typical operations can proceed without disruption, further supporting the infrastructure of airline systems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)