Left Menu

Collins Aerospace Nears Completion on System Updates

Collins Aerospace is in the final stages of updating its MUSE passenger operations system. These updates aim to restore full functionality, ensuring that airlines can resume standard electronic processing for passengers and baggage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:14 IST
Collins Aerospace Nears Completion on System Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Collins Aerospace is nearing the completion of crucial updates to its MUSE passenger operations system. The enhancements are set to restore the system's full functionality, allowing airlines to resume standard electronic processes for managing passengers and baggage.

These updates are vital for restoring streamlined operations in the airline industry, particularly in maintaining efficient and reliable passenger and baggage services.

As the final stages of implementation wrap up, the focus remains on ensuring that typical operations can proceed without disruption, further supporting the infrastructure of airline systems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025