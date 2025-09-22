Devotees Herd Temples Across India to Celebrate Shardiya Navratri

In a remarkable display of devotion, thousands congregated at Harsiddhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and other temples nationwide as the Shardiya Navratri commenced on Monday. This nine-day festival is celebrated with fervor, marking the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga in her various forms.

Temples in Ayodhya, Delhi, and Chhatarpur also saw significant crowds. Ayodhya's Devkali Temple, Delhi's Kalkaji and Jhandewalan Temples, and Chhatarpur's Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir welcomed masses of worshippers eager to participate in the festivities.

In Mumbai, the sacred Kakad Aarti at the Mumbadevi Temple heralded the festival's start. This period is characterized by devotees seeking blessings from Sri Maha Chandika Devi, symbolizing protection and prosperity. The festivities include fasting, devotional music, and traditional dances, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual significance of Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)