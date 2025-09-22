Devotees Flock to Temples Nationwide for Start of Shardiya Navratri

In a grand display of religious fervor, devotees thronged temples across India on Monday to mark the onset of Shardiya Navratri. Significant crowds were seen at the Kali Mata Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and the Devkali Temple in Ayodhya, as faithful attendees gathered for prayers.

New Delhi also witnessed substantial gatherings at the Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple, while in Chhatarpur, worshippers made their way to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir to pay homage. Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple saw the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, signaling the start of the nine-day festival.

Shardiya Navratri, deeply revered by Hindus, honors the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with fasting, music, and traditional dances, the festival emphasizes spiritual endurance and the triumph over darkness, encapsulated by the worship of the fierce goddess manifestation, Maa Kaalratri, on the seventh day.

(With inputs from agencies.)