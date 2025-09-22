Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Temples Nationwide for Start of Shardiya Navratri

Thousands of devotees across India gathered in renowned temples, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai, to commemorate the first day of Shardiya Navratri, a vibrant nine-day festival celebrating Goddess Durga. Marked by prayer and ritual, the festival highlights divine strength and protection against evil.

Kali Mata Temple in Moradabad witnesses devotees' huge gathering on Sharadiya Navratri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a grand display of religious fervor, devotees thronged temples across India on Monday to mark the onset of Shardiya Navratri. Significant crowds were seen at the Kali Mata Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and the Devkali Temple in Ayodhya, as faithful attendees gathered for prayers.

New Delhi also witnessed substantial gatherings at the Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple, while in Chhatarpur, worshippers made their way to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir to pay homage. Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple saw the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, signaling the start of the nine-day festival.

Shardiya Navratri, deeply revered by Hindus, honors the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with fasting, music, and traditional dances, the festival emphasizes spiritual endurance and the triumph over darkness, encapsulated by the worship of the fierce goddess manifestation, Maa Kaalratri, on the seventh day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

