Devotees Flock to Temples Nationwide for Start of Shardiya Navratri
Thousands of devotees across India gathered in renowned temples, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai, to commemorate the first day of Shardiya Navratri, a vibrant nine-day festival celebrating Goddess Durga. Marked by prayer and ritual, the festival highlights divine strength and protection against evil.
- Country:
- India
In a grand display of religious fervor, devotees thronged temples across India on Monday to mark the onset of Shardiya Navratri. Significant crowds were seen at the Kali Mata Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and the Devkali Temple in Ayodhya, as faithful attendees gathered for prayers.
New Delhi also witnessed substantial gatherings at the Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple, while in Chhatarpur, worshippers made their way to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir to pay homage. Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple saw the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, signaling the start of the nine-day festival.
Shardiya Navratri, deeply revered by Hindus, honors the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with fasting, music, and traditional dances, the festival emphasizes spiritual endurance and the triumph over darkness, encapsulated by the worship of the fierce goddess manifestation, Maa Kaalratri, on the seventh day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Denounces Misuse of Writ Jurisdiction in Property Disputes
Yogi Adityanath Championing GST Reforms and Youth Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh
Delhi University's Ramanujan College Principal Suspended Amid Allegations
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings
Speeding Lamborghini car rams into Coastal Road divider in Mumbai; driver escapes unhurt: Police.