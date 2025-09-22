Devotees Flock to Temples Across India as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Thousands of devotees congregated at the Kali Mata Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday, marking the start of Shardiya Navratri. The first day of the nine-day festival saw large gatherings at temples nationwide, including significant sites in Ayodhya, where prayers were offered at Devkali Temple.

In the capital city of Delhi, major temples like Kalkaji and Jhandewalan also witnessed a rush of worshippers, alongside the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Mumbadevi Temple celebrated with the ceremonial Kakad Aarti, heralding the festive season.

Shardiya Navratri is a significant Hindu festival, celebrated with fervor across the country. It pays homage to the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga, incorporating fasting, devotional songs, and cultural performances. The festival highlights various manifestations of the goddess, each symbolizing different virtues and powers that resonate deeply with devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)