This week, Russia and Iran are preparing to finalize agreements for the construction of new nuclear power facilities in Iran, as reported by Iran's nuclear chief via Russia's state news agency RIA.

Mohammad Eslami, who also serves as Iran's vice president, announced the upcoming accords during his visit to Moscow.

The development occurs against a backdrop of Western accusations that Tehran is not complying with a 2015 agreement designed to curb its potential nuclear weapons development. Iran refutes these allegations, and Russia endorses Iran's pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy.