Russia-Iran Nuclear Pact Signals New Era in Energy Cooperation
Russia and Iran are set to sign agreements for the construction of new nuclear power units in Iran. The announcement comes amid accusations from Western governments that Tehran is not adhering to a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran denies these claims, while Russia supports its nuclear energy ambitions.
This week, Russia and Iran are preparing to finalize agreements for the construction of new nuclear power facilities in Iran, as reported by Iran's nuclear chief via Russia's state news agency RIA.
Mohammad Eslami, who also serves as Iran's vice president, announced the upcoming accords during his visit to Moscow.
The development occurs against a backdrop of Western accusations that Tehran is not complying with a 2015 agreement designed to curb its potential nuclear weapons development. Iran refutes these allegations, and Russia endorses Iran's pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy.
