GST Bachat Utsav: Transforming Savings for Every Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the commencement of next-generation GST reforms, envisioned to significantly boost savings for Indians. The reforms were launched through the 'GST Bachat Utsav', targeting direct benefits across society, from farmers and middle-class citizens to MSMEs.

Key features include reducing tax slabs mainly to 5% and 18%, with several essentials becoming cheaper or tax-free. Modi emphasized the opportunity these reforms present for economic growth and self-reliance, urging citizens to support local products.

Addressing a public meeting, Modi underscored the transformative impact of simplified GST on the Indian economy, highlighting its role in reducing costs, boosting business ease, and fostering a unified market. He extended his wishes for Navaratri, marking the season as one of savings and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)