Putin Proposes Extension of Key Nuclear Treaty Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension of the New START treaty to U.S. President Donald Trump to continue limiting nuclear weapons while discussing future agreements. This proposal arises alongside rising East-West tensions, particularly regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to prolong the last-standing nuclear arms control agreement between their countries by one year.

The New START treaty, which limits the number of deployed warheads, is due to expire soon, potentially leading to increased nuclear arsenals.

This proposition comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the conflict in Ukraine, posing significant challenges to future arms control discussions.

