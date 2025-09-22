Putin Proposes Extension of Key Nuclear Treaty Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to prolong the last-standing nuclear arms control agreement between their countries by one year.

The New START treaty, which limits the number of deployed warheads, is due to expire soon, potentially leading to increased nuclear arsenals.

This proposition comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the conflict in Ukraine, posing significant challenges to future arms control discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)