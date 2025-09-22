India's Fiscal Discipline: Sticking to the 4.4% Fiscal Deficit Target
The Indian government remains committed to its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY 2025-26. With plans to cap market borrowing at Rs 6.82 lakh crore, the Chief Economic Adviser highlighted that the fiscal strategy would remain unchanged. The GST 2.0 reforms are expected to further bolster GDP growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, confirmed on Monday the government's commitment to maintaining its 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target, ensuring market borrowing does not exceed Rs 6.82 lakh crore in the second half of the fiscal year.
A borrowing plan of Rs 8 lakh crore for April-September 2025-26, primarily through securities, was previously announced to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap.
Nageswaran expressed confidence in achieving these fiscal goals, further fueled by GST 2.0 reforms believed to enhance domestic demand and GDP growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
