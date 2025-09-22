Supreme Court Scrutinizes Media Speculation on Air India Crash

The Supreme Court expressed disapproval on Monday regarding speculative media reports about the Air India crash near Ahmedabad, killing 260. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh condemned the misinformation, flagging concerns on premature conclusions that might mislead the public.

A hearing was conducted based on a petition by Safety Matters Foundation, an aviation safety NGO, which demanded a transparent inquiry. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO, criticized the ongoing investigation's inadequacy. He questioned the inclusion of three Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) members in the investigating team, citing potential conflict of interest regarding its own regulatory role.

The bench recognized the call for transparency while warning against premature disclosure, stressing confidentiality in ongoing investigations. Despite Bhushan's insistence on public knowledge, the court underlined careful handling of findings until the investigation concludes. Notices have been issued to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA for an independent, fair probe.

