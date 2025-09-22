Left Menu

Anand Rathi's Bold IPO: A New Financial Frontier

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has raised over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The firm allocated 53.26 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 414 each. Proceeds will fund working capital and general purposes. The IPO is set for September 23-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:47 IST
Anand Rathi's Bold IPO: A New Financial Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, a division of the Anand Rathi Group, has secured more than Rs 220 crore from anchor investors, just ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The investors, including major mutual funds and insurance companies, contributed significantly to this financial milestone.

The brokerage firm allocated 53.26 lakh equity shares to a select group of 15 funds, pegging the value of the transaction at Rs 229.5 crore. Shares will be open for subscription at a price range of Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share, during the IPO window from September 23 to 25.

Proceeds from this IPO are geared towards fulfilling long-term working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers offers a broad array of financial services, demonstrating significant financial growth, and operates extensively across India with a growing client base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

 India
2
India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

 India
3
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
4
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025